Anna Faris reveals how she coped up after divorce from Chris Pratt

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anna Faris has shared how she coped up after her split from her husband Chris Pratt. The couple finalised their divorce in 2018.

The actress shared that her podcast was a lifeline after her divorce, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 49-year-old actress said the breakup with the 46-year-old actor after eight years of marriage made her want to live a life free of public judgment.

She told ‘Variety’, "I was feeling sad. I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I’ve been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naïve to think that it hasn’t shaped who I am at this point. But, f***. The scrutiny”.

The actress, who has a 13-year-old son named Jack with Chris, found comfort in building a "secret community" with her podcast, ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’.

She went on, "I’m lucky that at that time I had my podcast. That goes back to the talk radio. I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Anna launched the podcast in 2015, and while she "didn’t disclose a lot" on it, the Just Friends star said she felt she could "if I needed to".

Anna said, "I used to do this thing on ski lifts where, if I was on a ski lift with a stranger, I’d say, 'Do you want to have a really intense 10-minute conversation with me? And you can answer any question you want to’. And I’d ask them questions like, 'When was the first time you fell in love?' I’ve had a constant desire to connect with people. I didn’t disclose a lot on the podcast, but I always felt like I could if I needed to”.

The ‘Hot Chick’ star said making episodes of her podcast "helped me a lot" during the time of heartbreak.

"And it made me think: I know I could be happy if I’m writing, because I’ve always loved that, and maybe that’s an avenue to make money. I was thinking of a version of retirement. But now, I feel like the opportunities are more bountiful than they’ve ever been. I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude. When people see me, they usually smile and say, 'Oh, I love The House Bunny!' Or, 'Oh, I love Scary Movie!' Or, 'Mom’ helped me through that hard time’”, she added.

The actress and Chris, who split in 2017, with their divorce finalised the following year, remain on good terms.

--IANS

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