Anna Faris on ‘Scary Movie’: Remember being so scared that I was gonna get fired

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anna Faris, who has played Cindy Campbell in the ‘Scary Movie’ films since 2000, says she felt insecure about her position on the first film.

Speaking to people.com, she said: "I remember being just so scared that I was gonna get fired because I had no body of work behind me. I didn't even have an agent."

‘Scary Movie’ marked Faris' career breakthrough, and she said to feeling a bit nervous on set.

The actress, who has starred alongside Regina Hall, Shawn Wayans, Carmen Electra and Shannon Elizabeth in the franchise, felt markedly more comfortable by the time she filmed the third Scary Movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared: "For me, it felt like I got to pay more attention. I did get to involve myself more. I did feel comfortable making small talk and having banter and doing what normal people do as opposed to just hiding in the corner, hoping that no one will notice me."

Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans recently explained that he's on a mission to "bring back laughter" with Scary Movie 6.

The 53-year-old actor is returning to the horror spoof franchise that he co-created with brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans more than 25 years ago, and Marlon made clear that the new film is about restoring comedy to its former glory.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marlon said: "What we're trying to do is bring back laughter. This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture."

Marlon described the film — which will be released later this year — as not just a reboot, but a "rebooquel", picking up 26 years after the original Scary Movie.

The comedy star said: "This movie is multi-generational. It's a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen Alpha. And it's all inclusive."

--IANS

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