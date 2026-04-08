April 08, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain visit Mahakaal temple at 4 AM

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain visit Mahakaal temple at 4 AM

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain were recently seen visiting the holy shrine of Mahakaal in Ujjain, visiting the temple at 4 AM

The actress took to her social media account on Wednesday and shared a beautiful montage of her recent visit to the shrine.

Sharing her divine experience, Ankita took to her social media account and expressed her emotions.

“4AM. Moving with purpose, grounded in faith and guided by something higher.

We walk with humble hearts, knowing every win is a blessing, and every absence holds a lesson.

We don’t just celebrate what’s coming our way, we honour what didn’t because that’s where growth lives Faith isn’t just what we believe in, it’s what leads us… every single time. Feeling Blessed. AnVi. #Mahakaal #FaithOverEverything #GratitudeAlways #SpiritualJourney #Blessed.”

In the video, Ankita and Vicky were seen entering the premises of the temple hand in hand. Up next, Ankita was seen getting the beautiful tilak of Mahakaal on her forehead, and further blessed the little girl who applied it to her.

The actress was seen engrossed in the auspicious Aarti and Pooja of the divine with Vicky.

In the next part of the video clip, Ankita and Vicky are seen posing for a selfie with happy smiles.

The actress has always been spritual and celebrates every festival with equal pomp and spirit.

The actress has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of warmth and devotion for years, and similarly celebrates Jain festivals too, since her husband belongs to the respective community.

On account of Mahavir Jayanti recently, Ankita along Vicky was seen visiting her in-laws house in Bilaspur to celebrate the occasion.

–IANS

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