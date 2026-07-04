Ankita Konwar makes history in English Channel Relay swim, credits Milind Soman for support

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar has created history by completing the challenging English Channel Relay Swim under extreme conditions.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share her pictures from the milestone and revealed that she has become first Assamese woman and the first woman from North East India to complete the iconic English Channel Relay Swim. In the caption, she also revealed that after battling freezing waters, strong tides, and unpredictable currents, she successfully reached the French coast as part of a six-member international relay team. Ankita also expressed gratitude to her husband Milind Soman for his constant support throughout her journey.

Ankita wrote, “Swam the English Channel in a relay yesterday!!! I kept a promise to myself. Last year, on my birthday, I had hiked upto the English Channel swim start and told myself that I will swim in it one day. And I did it yesterday What makes it even more special is that it’s the 100th year celebration of Gertrude Ederle crossing the channel. She was the first woman in the world to have done it.”

“And in 2026, I became the first Assamese woman to have crossed it in a relay, with a promise of a solo one day to myself. I’m so proud of the girl in me, who decided to learn how to swim 3 years ago. She and I have come a long way since then. My heart is filled with gratitude Thank you @milindrunning for being the biggest support a partner can ask for. I can never gather enough words to thank you, ever!”

Anjali concluded her post by expressing gratitude to the people who supported her journey. She thanked her coach for always believing in her, especially during her recovery from an injury earlier this year.

“Thank you to my coach @arjunkawle for always believing in me, even when I was injured from a fall this year. For showing up on the days that I sometimes didn’t want to. From holding my hands in the water to seeing my swim in the channel, we have come a long way together. And a Big thank you to the incredible family that always has my back!”

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are admired for their shared passion for fitness, long-distance running, marathons, and endurance sports.

--IANS

ps/