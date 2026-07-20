July 20, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

Anjana Sukhani hails the diversity of Indian cinema: ‘We don’t need to go anywhere else’

Anjana Sukhani hails the diversity of Indian cinema: ‘We don’t need to go anywhere else’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Anjana Sukhani opened up about her experience of working across different film industries and highlighted the rich diversity of Indian cinema.

Comparing Bollywood with South Indian cinema, she said every regional industry has its own unique identity. Speaking about the differences between Hindi and South cinema, Anjana told IANS that storytelling styles vary significantly. According to her, Hindi films are generally made for a pan-India audience, while regional films are rooted in their own culture, language, and traditions.

Anjana Sukhani said, “There are definitely differences. The storytelling style is quite different from Hindi cinema. Hindi films generally cater to a pan-India audience, while regional industries focus on their own cultural and linguistic audiences. Everything changes—from food habits and storytelling to even the acting format.”

“But I think it is wonderful that this diversity is what makes India so beautiful. As actors, we are fortunate to get opportunities to work not only in Hindi but also in Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and many other languages.”

Anjana Sukhani, who predominantly appears in Bollywood films, has done a few Telugu films and one Kannada film. She has appeared in several popular films, including the 2007 multi-starrer “Salaam-e-Ishq” and the hit comedy sequel “Golmaal Returns.” She also featured in “Jai Veeru” and “Jashnn.”

She made her Kannada film debut with “Maleyali Jotheyali,” alongside Ganesh and Yuvika Chaudhary, and later starred opposite Ravi Teja in the Telugu film “Don Seenu,” her second Telugu project after “Naa Oopiri.”

In 2016, Anjana ventured into Marathi cinema with “Laal Ishq,” opposite Swapnil Joshi.

Most recently, Anjana Sukhani appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” The film featured Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, while Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani, and Danish Pandor played supporting characters. The film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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