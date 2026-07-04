July 04, 2026 7:16 PM हिंदी

Anjali Anand shares how she broke the ice with Ritesh Deshmukh on the sets of ‘Dhamaal 4’

Anjali Anand shares how she broke the ice with Ritesh Deshmukh on the sets of ‘Dhamaal 4’

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Anjali Anand has opened up about her experience working with Riteish Deshmukh on the sets of ‘Dhamaal 4.’

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared a light-hearted moment from her first interaction with Riteish. The actress revealed how she broke the ice with him, making the shoot environment more comfortable and enjoyable. When asked if there was any memorable moment while working with the Masti actor, Anjali stated, “With Ritesh, I think the most memorable moment was when we met. And I just told him how crazy I am about all his films and dialogues. And he was shocked that I know all his dialogues.”

“And the ice break moment was when I told him, Hey baby, there's a scene where he's dancing. That's a honeymoon line. That was my favorite thing. So that was a very funny thing.”

Talking about the comedy film, Anjali said, “I think Dhamaal 4 brings back the nostalgia of fun, chaotic films. There is a lot of adventure, which makes it quite different from others. It’s not just horror comedy or action comedy—I think Dhamaal is the only adventure comedy we have. I believe that is something audiences will get to see more of. Dhamaal 4 is a family film, so you can watch it with your kids. There is no vulgar comedy in the film.”

In the upcoming comedy film, Anjali Anand plays the female role opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

‘Dhamaal 4,’ directed by Indra Kumar, is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series. The film stars an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026.

--IANS

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