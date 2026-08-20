Anishma Anilkumar: What attracted me to ‘Modha Rathri’ was the emotional space of my character!

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who plays the female lead in director Raja Karuppasamy's upcoming comedy family entertainer 'Modha Rathri', says that what drew her to the film was the emotional space that her character was accorded in the film.

The actress, who is one of the fastest rising actresses in Tamil cinema having delivered back to back hits in the Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Sirai and Ken Karunas's 'Youth', recently opened up to the media on her role in the upcoming comedy.

Actress Anishma Anilkumar said, “What attracted me to ‘Modha Rathiri’ was the emotional space of my character. She is a woman who carries many thoughts and feelings within her, but she doesn't necessarily express everything openly. I felt there was something very beautiful about portraying such a character because women often experience many emotions simultaneously, especially when they find themselves in an unfamiliar situation. I wanted to approach her with honesty rather than simply play her as a conventional heroine.”

Stating that the film had given her an opportunity to explore a more mature side of herself as an actor, she disclosed, "There is humour and entertainment in the story, but beneath those situations are very real emotions, particularly the expectations, nervousness and uncertainties that can surround a woman entering a new phase of her life. I am grateful to Raja for trusting me with this character and to our producers for giving me the opportunity. Rishikanth has been a wonderful co-star, and I believe audiences will connect with the emotional side of our characters.”

For the unaware, the film will feature, apart from Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, actors Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

Bharath Sankar has scored the music for this film which has cinematography by Surendran Paranjothi. Ashok Arjunan has edited the film which has Poornima Ramaswamy as its the costume designer and A. Balumahendra as its art director.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, the film is set to hit screens worldwide on August 21.

--IANS

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