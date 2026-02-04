Anil Kapoor plays this song on repeat as 'Pukar' clocks 26 years

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has been listening to a particular song on loop as his action thriller, "Pukar", completed 26 years of release on Wednesday.

Through his latest social media post, Anil shared that he has been playing "Sunta Hai Mera Khuda" from the movie repeatedly to commemorate the special milestone.

Tagging his 'Pukar' co-star Namrata Shirodkar on his Instagram Stories, Anil penned, "My favourite song from Pukaar...Playing it on repeat today! @namratashirodkar. (sic)"

Featuring the melodious voices of Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Swarnalatha, "Sunta Hai Mera Khuda" has been scored by Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman.

With lyrics provided by Javed Akhtar and Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song picturized on Anil, Namrata, and Madhuri Dixit has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, "Pukar" also stars Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri as the supporting cast, along with others.

Backed under the banner of S K Film Enterprises, "Pukar' enjoys camera work by Ashok Mehta, Santosh Sivan, Baba Azmi, and Chota K. Naidu with Rajkumar Santoshi on board as the head of the editing department.

"Pukar" shares the journey of Major Jaidev Rajvansh (Played by Anil Kapoor), who is sent on a mission to rescue a politician from a group of terrorists. However, the mission is put at risk by Jaidev's childhood friend Anjali (Played by Madhuri Dixit) and a love triangle involving Pooja Mallappa (Played by Namrata Shirodkar).

Up next, Anil has been roped in to play the lead in Suresh Triveanhi's "Subedaar". Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, the drama talks about Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life while also working on his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

Anil's lineup further includes Alia Bhatt's "Alpha".

-IANS

pm/