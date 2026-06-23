June 23, 2026 1:24 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor on 43 years of ‘Woh 7 Din’: It gave me my first real chance to be seen, accepted

Anil Kapoor on 43 years of ‘Woh 7 Din’: It gave me my first real chance to be seen, accepted

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has celebrated 43 years of “Woh 7 Din”, which released in 1983, and credited the film for giving him his first real chance to be seen, accepted and to begin his incredible journey in Hindi cinema.

Anil, who made his debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare in 1979, shared a montage video featuring scenes from the film along with the track “Pyar Kiya Nahin Jata” playing in the background.

Anil wrote in the caption: “43 years of Woh 7 Din. Some films stay with you forever. For me, this will always be one of them.”

The actor heaped praise on Padmini Kolhapure and acclaimed star Naseeruddin Shah for making Anil feel welcome and giving him confidence.

“I have said it earlier and I’ll always say it, that I am grateful to @padminikolhapure and #NaseeruddinShah. I always miss them a little extra when it comes to celebrating Woh 7 Din. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I’d be celebrating these 43 years today,” he wrote.

“They made a newcomer like me feel welcome and gave me the confidence I needed to connect with the audience,” added Anil, who shot to stardom with “Woh 7 Din”, “Mashaal” and Meri Jung.

Anil added: “A big thank you to the Great and Late #BapuSaab for also believing in me and directing me, #KBhagyaraj for writing such a beautiful story, and to my father #SurinderKapoor and my brother @boney.kapoor for believing in me and producing the film.”

A “forever grateful,” Anil concluded: Before Woh 7 Din, I had done a few films, but this was the one that truly introduced me to all of you. It gave me my first real chance to be seen, to be accepted, and to begin this incredible journey. Forever grateful.”

“Woh 7 Din” is a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal. The film follows Dr. Anand, who, after his wedding, gets to know that his bride, Maya, is in love with someone else. Even though he’s heartbroken, he decides to reunite the two lovers at all costs and begins to search for the man.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

13 global rights groups urge Bangladesh to revise NHRC Bill, warn of eroding accountability

13 global rights groups urge Bangladesh to revise NHRC Bill, warn of eroding accountability

Govt offices in Pakistan's Balochistan remain shut as employees continue protest for fifth consecutive day

Govt offices in Pakistan's Balochistan remain shut as employees continue protest for fifth consecutive day

My mother sold her jewellery... I want to make her sacrifice count: Kranti Goud

My mother sold her jewellery; I want to make her sacrifice count: Kranti Goud

Labourers in Afghanistan find work less than two days per week: Report

Labourers in Afghanistan find work less than two days per week: Report

Rhea Chakraborty shares what she would be doing if not acting

Rhea Chakraborty shares what she would be doing if not acting

Tara Sutaria embraces her Parsi side, searches for egg on in-flight menu at 6 AM

Tara Sutaria embraces her Parsi side, searches for egg on in-flight menu at 6 AM

Ekta Kapoor explains Kangana Ranaut’s absences from ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’

Ekta Kapoor explains Kangana Ranaut’s absence from ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’

Diana Penty does yoga in car while 'en route'

Diana Penty does yoga in car while 'en route'

FIFA WC: 'Kane is one of those players I'm fortunate to play with', admits England midfielder Rice

FIFA WC: 'Kane is one of those players I'm fortunate to play with', admits England midfielder Rice

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals how his parents once were against his acting dream

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals how his parents once were against his acting dream