Anil Kapoor on 43 years of ‘Woh 7 Din’: It gave me my first real chance to be seen, accepted

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has celebrated 43 years of “Woh 7 Din”, which released in 1983, and credited the film for giving him his first real chance to be seen, accepted and to begin his incredible journey in Hindi cinema.

Anil, who made his debut with a small role in the romance Hamare Tumhare in 1979, shared a montage video featuring scenes from the film along with the track “Pyar Kiya Nahin Jata” playing in the background.

Anil wrote in the caption: “43 years of Woh 7 Din. Some films stay with you forever. For me, this will always be one of them.”

The actor heaped praise on Padmini Kolhapure and acclaimed star Naseeruddin Shah for making Anil feel welcome and giving him confidence.

“I have said it earlier and I’ll always say it, that I am grateful to @padminikolhapure and #NaseeruddinShah. I always miss them a little extra when it comes to celebrating Woh 7 Din. If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I’d be celebrating these 43 years today,” he wrote.

“They made a newcomer like me feel welcome and gave me the confidence I needed to connect with the audience,” added Anil, who shot to stardom with “Woh 7 Din”, “Mashaal” and Meri Jung.

Anil added: “A big thank you to the Great and Late #BapuSaab for also believing in me and directing me, #KBhagyaraj for writing such a beautiful story, and to my father #SurinderKapoor and my brother @boney.kapoor for believing in me and producing the film.”

A “forever grateful,” Anil concluded: Before Woh 7 Din, I had done a few films, but this was the one that truly introduced me to all of you. It gave me my first real chance to be seen, to be accepted, and to begin this incredible journey. Forever grateful.”

“Woh 7 Din” is a remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal. The film follows Dr. Anand, who, after his wedding, gets to know that his bride, Maya, is in love with someone else. Even though he’s heartbroken, he decides to reunite the two lovers at all costs and begins to search for the man.

--IANS

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