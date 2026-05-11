Angad Bedi wishes ‘Mrs Bedi’ Neha Dhupia on eighth wedding anniversary

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into his married life as he celebrated eight long years of marital bliss with wife Neha Dhupia.

Marking their eighth wedding anniversary, Angad shared a romantic video on his social media account featuring both of them in a candid elevator moment.

Sharing the video, Angad wrote, “Happy 8th Mrs Bedi!! May we keep dancing through life.. ”

In the video, Angad and Neha can be seen sharing a candid fun moment inside an elevator. While Neha is seen recording the clip on her phone, Angad is seen dancing beside her, wrapping his arm around her shoulder.

Neha took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “I love you baby.”

Earlier, on the 10th of May, Neha too had taken to her social media account to wish her husband on their special day.

She wrote, “#happy 8 to us baby .... Who would have thought ... we’d have so many adventures together !!!! I love you my love .... #happyanniversary.”

The anniversary post shared by Neha offered a glimpse into her journey with Angad over the years. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen posing for a cozy outdoor selfie, twinning in white outfits.

Another picture captures them enjoying a sunny holiday moment.

A third picture shows a glamorous mirror selfie from one of their outings, with Angad looking dapper in an all-white suit, and Neha stunning in an elegant pastel-toned gown.

Talking about Angad and Neha, the couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018, in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony in New Delhi.

The couple are parents to two children, daughter Mehr, who was born in November 2018, and son Guriq, whom they welcomed in October 2021.

On the work front, Angad made his mark with films like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Neha is a popular face across movies, reality shows, and even digital content.

–IANS

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