Angad Bedi shares glimpses of safari adventure with Neha Dhupia

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi recently gave a glimpse into some cherished moments spent with his wife, actress Neha Dhupia, as he looked back on a memorable safari getaway and birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress shared a series of pictures capturing moments from the trip. Alongside the photos, he reflected on the special memories they made together. “Memories were made, pictures were taken.. between a safari and a birthday the heart was full,” he wrote. The first image shows Angad Bedi flashing a smile as he poses in a turban. In the next picture, the actor is seen posing for a gym selfie with his wife, actress Neha Dhupia. The series also features glimpses of his safari experience, solo candid moments, family photographs and pictures with Neha.

Reacting to the post, Neha dropped heart emoji in the comments section. Angad often takes to social media to share glimpses of his family moments, giving a peek into their celebrations, vacations and time spent together.

Last month, Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt birthday note for Neha Dhupia, describing her as the “most beautiful girl inside & outside” as she celebrated her birthday. The actor shared a video montage featuring a collection of unseen and cherished photographs of Neha, offering a glimpse into some of their special moments together.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and outside.. Through thick n thin..,.. @nehadhupia i love you now and forever,” wrote Angad.

For the unversed, Angad Bedi first crossed paths with Neha Dhupia at a gym when she was 20. He remained persistent in pursuing her for almost eight years before Neha eventually accepted his proposal.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on May 10, 2018, surrounded by close family and friends. They welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on November 18, 2018.

Nearly three years later, on October 3, 2021, the couple became parents for the second time with the arrival of their son, Guriq.

--IANS

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