Angad Bedi calls Neha Dhupia 'most beautiful girl inside & outside' in a sweet birthday post

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi called wife and actress Neha Dhupia the 'most beautiful girl inside & outside' in a heartfelt birthday post on Thursday as she turned a year older.

Angad took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video montage of some unseen precious photos with the birthday girl.

Expressing his love for his better half, Angad wrote the caption, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl inside and outside.. Through thick n thin..,.. @nehadhupia i love you now and forever.(sic)"

Reacting to the post, Neha commented, "My heart (sic)", followed by a red heart emoji.

Talking about their love story, Angad first saw Neha at a gym when she was just 20 years old. He pursued Neha for nearly eight years before she finally said yes. Neha and Angad finally tied the knot during a private ceremony on 10 May 2018 in the presence of close family and friends.

On 18 November 2018, the couple was blessed with their first child, baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Later, on 3 October 2021, Neha and Angad embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

Neha and Angad like to celebrate their special moments on social media, with such heartwarming posts.

Meanwhile, on August 7, Neha celebrated her parents' 50th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

She called the bond shared by her parents a true example of love.

Neha took to her official Instagram handle and penned, “This is what 50 years of togetherness looks like … #happyanniversary ma pa …. The love in your story is the real love story …. My golden people. Love you ma pa @babsdhupia @pdhupia.”

Professionally, Neha last appeared on screen in the drama “Perfect Family”, which premiered on Sony LIV in June 2026.

--IANS

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