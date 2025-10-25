Aneez Bazmee celebrates 23 years of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Urmila Matondkar's starrer “Deewangee”

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) The 2002 psychological thriller Deewangee completes 23 years today.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film remains one of the most talked-about suspended dramas in Hindi cinema. On account of its 23rd anniversary, Anees Bazmee took to his social media account to pen down a gratitude note, celebrating the anniversary.

Sharing the poster of the movie, he wrote, “23 years of Deewangee, a film that will always hold a special place in my heart and one that redefined the suspense-thriller space in its time. Grateful for the journey,” and further tagged the stars of the film on his social media account. Released on October 25, 2002, Deewangee starred Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles, along with Seema Biswas, Farida Jalal, Vijendra Ghatge, and Nishigandha Wad in supporting parts.

The story followed lawyer Raj Goyal, assayed by Akshay Khanna, who defends music composer Tarang Bharadwaj, assayed by Ajay Devgn, accused of murdering a businessman. As the trial progresses, Raj uncovers shocking truths about Tarang's split personality, leading to a tense and unpredictable courtroom climax.

Ajay Devgn's chilling portrayal of a man with dual personalities earned him critical acclaim. Akshay Khanna's nuanced turn as the principal lawyer was also widely appreciated. For Aneez Bazmee, known primarily for comedies, Deewangee marked a remarkable genre departure showcasing his flair for handling psychological suspense smoothly.

The film's music, Nadeem Shravan, including the hit “Dholi Bajai Dhol”, went on to become a hit. Fans took to Anees Bazmee's social media post and lauded the movie. A fan wrote, “One of the greatest thrillers in the history of Hindi cinema. I just love this movie.”

Another fan wrote, “Ajay Devgan Sir, memorable performance. very nice movie Dholi bajaye dhol gret song, Anees Sir ji, superb.”

