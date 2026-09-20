Andros Townsend ran over by pitch roller in Thailand, jokes Stoke away 'wasn't bad'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Former England footballer Andros Townsend was ran over by a pitch roller in Thailand during warm-up for his Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap.

Townsend shared the video of the incident on his Instagram and joked that Stoke away "wasn't so bad after all" after the bizarre incident at the Pattani Province Stadium. He was doing warm-ups when the vehicle arrived and ran over his left leg, but he avoided a serious injury.

He found a light-hearted moment in the incident as he took to Instagram to share a few memes and reactions. "Turns out Stoke away wasn't so bad after all. Swipe to see why," he wrote to one of his Instagram stories.

The former English footballer shared the video of the incident from a user. "Just another day in Thai football (He was fine!)," the caption to the video on the story said.

His team PT Prachuap went on to win the game 3-0, with Townsend coming from the bench later. He joined Prachuap this summer from another Thai club, Kanchanaburi Power. He moved to the Thai football with the Thai Pro League last year in August after spending a season with Antalyaspor in Turkey.

The winger has played for Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Luton Town in the Premier League, having made 291 appearances combined. He played for 17 different clubs during his tenure.

Townsend played for England from 2013 to 2016, winning 13 caps during his international career.

Meanwhile, Townsend's career has also been hampered by injuries in the past too. He suffered a serious injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in March 2022 when he was playing for Everton. The injury ended his season, and he underwent surgery for the injury.

--IANS

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