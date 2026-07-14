Andhra woman poisons her two children to death, dies by suicide

Amaravati, July 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a woman poisoned her two minor sons to death before committing suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district.

According to police, the incident occurred at Vittamrajupalli village in Vinukonda mandal.

Nakka Bharati (24) killed Tejesh Reddy (6) and Hemanatha Nagi Reddy (4) before hanging herself at her house.

Police suspect that she served food laced with poison to her sons on Monday night and then died by suicide.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. Villages informed the police and a team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination.

Family dispute is believed to have led to the tragedy. Bharati was married to Sunil Reddy, who works as driver of a milk van.

According to their neighbours, Sunil Reddy had become addicted to vices and was allegedly not taking proper care of the family. This had led to frequent fights between the husband and wife.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

This is the latest in a series of such tragic incidents in Telugu states. Family disputes were found to be the main cause for most of the incidents.

Earlier, a woman slit the throats of two young daughters and later attempted to kill herself by slitting her own throat. The incident had occurred on June 30 in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police Varalakshmi killed her daughters Bhavani (3) and Chandni (four months). Family dispute led to the alleged killings and suicide attempt.

On June 13, a woman killed her two children before committing suicide. The incident had occurred in Adavi Venkatapuram village of Telangana’s Vikarabad district.

According to police, Nabanita (27) killed her son Vignesh (7) and daughter Madhupriya (5) before killing herself. She was reportedly in the grip of severe depression following a domestic dispute.

--IANS

ms/rad