New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Police rescued two Green Sea Turtles entangled in discarded ghost fishing nets on remote Narcondam Island, officials said on Monday.

A video released by the police showed personnel carefully cutting through the tangled netting to free the two marine reptiles, an adult and a juvenile, before releasing them safely back into the sea.

"The personnel acted promptly and ensured the safe rescue of both turtles. Their action reflects the commitment of the Andaman and Nicobar Police towards protecting wildlife and preserving the rich marine biodiversity of the islands," the police said in a statement, adding that such interventions underscore that safeguarding wildlife is a shared responsibility.

The rescue carries particular significance given the remote location of Narcondam, India's easternmost island, situated roughly 74 km from the main Andaman group and about 240 to 256 km from the capital, Sri Vijaya Puram.

Protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Green Sea Turtle is the largest hard-shelled sea turtle found in Indian waters, growing up to 120 cm in length and weighing between 136 and 159 kg. Its major nesting grounds in India lie along the Saurashtra coast of Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Characterised by a comparatively small head, a yellowish-white plastron, and a smooth carapace ranging from black and grey to green, brown, and yellow, adult Green Sea Turtles are primarily herbivorous, feeding on sea grasses and algae, though younger turtles also consume small crustaceans and jellyfish during their open-ocean years.

Females return to their natal beaches every two to four years to nest. Despite legal protection, accidental entanglement in abandoned fishing gear, trawls, and gillnets remains a major threat to the recovery of the species.

--IANS

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