Ananya Panday's 'Birthday month mood' includes an adorable childhood click

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) As Ananya Panday enters her birthday month in October, she dropped an adorable childhood click on social media as part of her 'Birthday month mood'.

The 'CTRL' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself as a kid, where she posed in a white t-shirt with a cartoon character on it, along with red shorts, and a ponytail.

Ananya was seen making an endearing pout in the photo captioned, "Birthday month mood", with a kiss emoji.

Ananya will be turning a year older on October 31.

On September 26, Ananya's father, Chunky Panday, celebrated his 63rd birthday, and to mark his special day, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress took to her Insta stories and posted a video of her daddy dear being showered with flowers.

She further shared a clip of the family performing a havan on Chunky's birthday.

Additionally, Ananya also treated the netizens with some hidden memories from her childhood as she wished her father on his birthday.

Her post included a photo of Chunky wearing a crisp white traditional outfit, holding little Rysa in his arms, while his wife Bhavana Panday stood right beside him. A young Ananya was also seen standing in front in the snap captioned, “Happy birthday papa."

Work-wise, Ananya will soon star in "Chand Mera Dil". Touted to be a passionate love story, the project is being directed by Vivek Soni, known for “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”.

Her lineup further includes "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,", co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, the core cast of the movie also includes Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

The romantic entertainer marks Ananya's second professional association with Kartik after their 2019 release "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Backed by Karan Johar, in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is scheduled to reach the theatres on February 13 next year.

