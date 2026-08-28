August 28, 2026 6:58 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday waits for her Rakhi present from brother Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday waits for her Rakhi present from brother Ahaan Panday

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is waiting for her Rakhi gift from brother, Ahaan Panday.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and uploaded a cute selfie.

Calling out to her cousin brother, the text on the pic read, "Waiting to get my Rakhi present @ahaanpandayy (sic)." However, Ahaan is yet to reply to his elder sister's latest post on social media.

Ananya and Ahaan are known to share a sweet sibling bond. The cousins are often seen featuring in each other's social media posts. The 'CTRL' actress also turns cheerleader for Ahaan whenever she gets a chance.

In December last year, Ananya called brother Ahaan the 'light of my life' in a heartfelt birthday post.

The 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of the two from when they were kids.

Ananya had wished Ahaan, saying, "Happy birtday the light of my life my heart literally bursts with how proud I am of you... you deserve the world I love you forever my star @ahaanpandayy. (sic)"

Additionally, Ananya had also expressed her happiness as Ahaan made a phenomenal acting debut with Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara'.

Following the release of the movie, the proud elder sister Ananya had said that 'a star is born'.

She had uploaded a picture with Ahaan posing next to a poster of the film. In another photo from the IG post, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress was seen smiling as she posed with a sticker reading 'Ahaan Panday Fan Club' stuck on her forehead.

Ananya had also written the caption, “A star is born my Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy.”

On the professional front, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2', opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Later, she went on to become a part of projects such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Liger', and 'Dream Girl 2'.

--IANS

pm/

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