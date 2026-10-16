Supported Nitish Kumar when he was nothing, got 9 people murdered: Shocking claim by Mokama MLA Anant Singh

Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) The dispute within the Janata Dal (United) over the Patna Graduates’ constituency MLC election has intensified, with Mokama MLA Anant Singh alleging that he supported the former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar when he was nothing and even got "nine people murdered".

He also criticised the party’s decision to field Neeraj Kumar while reiterating his loyalty to Nitish Kumar.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Anant Singh described himself as a devoted supporter of Nitish Kumar and said he was not challenging the senior leader.

“I am a devotee of Nitish. I am not challenging anyone,” Anant Singh said, while asserting that he had made significant sacrifices in support of Nitish Kumar over the years.

When asked if he still supports his party, JD(U) MLA Anant Singh said, "Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing back then. He used to roam around here and there. At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered."

Taking aim at the party’s candidate selection, Anant Singh argued that the JD(U) had made a mistake by giving the ticket to Neeraj Kumar.

He claimed that he had stood by Nitish Kumar since the early stages of the latter’s political career and said few others had made comparable sacrifices for the party.

Anant Singh also referred to past political rivalries, alleging that Neeraj Kumar had previously opposed him.

He questioned why the party had chosen to nominate someone with whom he had differences.

Despite his criticism, Anant Singh said he was prepared to follow the party’s directions on other matters, apart from the dispute surrounding Neeraj Kumar’s candidature.

Anant Singh sought to distinguish his disagreement with the JD(U)’s candidate selection from his relationship with Nitish Kumar.

He maintained that his grievance was directed at Neeraj Kumar and the party’s decision-making process, rather than the senior leader himself.

Known locally as 'Chhote Sarkar,' Anant Singh has maintained a prominent political presence in Mokama.

His opposition to the official JD(U) candidate has added to the tensions surrounding the Patna Graduates’ constituency contest.

According to reports, attempts have been made at multiple levels within the JD(U) to resolve the disagreement.

Discussions reportedly involved state party president Umesh Kushwaha and other senior leaders, while possible efforts to involve Nishant Kumar were also discussed.

However, the dispute has remained unresolved, with Anant Singh continuing to voice his objections to Neeraj Kumar’s candidature.

The disagreement presents a challenge for the party as it seeks to maintain unity during the MLC election campaign.

--IANS

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