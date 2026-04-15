‘An honour to share the court’: Christie leads tributes after Axelsen retires

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Two-time Olympian Jonatan Christie paid a heartfelt tribute to Viktor Axelsen following the Dane’s retirement, saying, “Happy retirement, Champ! It was an honor to share the court with you,” as the badminton world came together to celebrate one of its greatest modern icons.

Axelsen, a double Olympic and world champion, ended his remarkable career at 32. He left a legacy that turned Denmark into a badminton powerhouse. The Odense native won medals at all three of his Olympic appearances: he earned bronze at Rio 2016 and then back-to-back gold medals. He finished with the second-highest Olympic medal tally in the sport since it began in 1992.

Tributes poured in from across the badminton fraternity. Spain’s Carolina Marin wrote, “Happy retirement my friend!! We should enjoy the new chapter of life. Hope to see you soon around the world!” Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn added, “Thank you for every battle we shared. You pushed me to be better every single time. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.”

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew described him as “more than just a rival… a true friend and an inspiration". Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting also shared, “Happy retirement buddy! Congrats for an amazing career!”

Beyond badminton, Danish footballer Christian Eriksen reacted with emojis, while Brazil’s Hugo Calderano posted goat emojis in tribute. Handball star Mathias Gidsel called Axelsen “a complete athlete… and a huge inspiration,” with Rasmus Lauge Schmidt thanking him for “all the experiences.” Wrestler Turpal Ali Bisultanov hailed him as “a great athlete and even better human being,” while tennis player Clara Tauson summed it up: “Legend forever.”

Earlier, Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen shared a heartfelt tribute for Axelsen after the two-time Olympic and said the Dane will be remembered as one of the "greatest to ever play the game."

--IANS

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