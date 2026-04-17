Alia Bhatt spams Shaheen Bhatt with 'love' as her sister gets engaged

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt could not help but shower her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, with love and affection as she announced her engagement to beau Ishaan Mehra on Friday with a special social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shaheen dropped a string of photos with Ishaan, where she was happily seen flaunting her stunning engagement ring.

The post, which included some more lovey-dovey photos of the newly engaged couple, was captioned "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing”.

Reacting to the post, an emotional Alia penned in the comment section, "Spamming you with my love (sic)".

Alia also reshared Shaheen's post on her Insta Stories and penned, "Currently weeping".

Additionally, the 'Raazi' actress also flooded the comment section with several red heart emoticons.

Several others also took the opportunity to wish the happy couple.

Alia and Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, commented, "Congratulations my darlings pieces of my (heart emojis)”.

Alia's mother-in-law, actress Neetu Kapoor, wrote, "Congratulationsssss love and blessings (heart and bad omen emojis)”.

Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor, wrote, "Congratulations, followed by a red heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and Zoya Akhtar also showered Shaheen and Ishaan with heartfelt wishes.

Refreshing your memory, last year, Alia posted a fun pic with Shaheen and Ishaan Mehra on social media. The photo had Alia and Ishaan posing for the camera while relaxing in a swimming pool.

It must be noted that Ishaan is a sports and fitness coach. He is a former international swimmer who has represented India at the Youth Asian Games. He has since shifted his focus to the fitness industry.

Before Ishaan, Shaheen was reportedly in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi. However, the couple parted ways for reasons best known to them.

--IANS

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