July 29, 2025 10:56 AM हिंदी

'An evening to remember': Gill & Co. present signed bat to Indian High Commissioner in London

'An evening to remember': Gill & Co. present signed bat to Indian High Commissioner in London

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Indian men’s cricket team paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday, and captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir presented a signed bat to Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh.

Skipper Shubman Gill presented a signed bat to Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, while head coach Gautam Gambhir handed over a signed bat to Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh.

Sharing the glimpses from Team India's visit to the Indian High Commission, BCCI shared on X, "The Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir presented signed cricket bats to Honourable High Commissioner Mr Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Sujit Ghosh respectively."

Speaking at the event, Gambhir reflected on the historical significance of India-England encounters and the intensity of the ongoing series. “Touring this part of the world has always been exciting and challenging because of the history between the two countries, which can never be forgotten. We have cherished every bit of support we have received every time we have toured the UK," Gambhir said.

“The last five weeks have been really exciting for both countries. I am sure that the kind of cricket that was put on display has made every cricket lover proud. Both teams threw a lot of punches and fought for every inch. We have one more week to go. One final push to make. One final opportunity to make our country proud. Jai Hind," he added.

The five-match series, which is currently led by England 2-1, is now headed into the deciding phase after a brilliant stand of 203 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket in the second innings of the fourth Test saw India through to complete a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The final Test begins at The Oval in London on Thursday.

LATEST NEWS

Blackmail is more than just a thriller, it is a family entertainer, says G V Prakash Kumar

Actor G V Prakash on his film Blackmail: It is more than just a thriller, it is a family entertainer

Kajol gets emotional as daughter Nysa Devgan graduates, calls it a ‘special occasion’

Kajol gets emotional as daughter Nysa Devgan graduates, calls it a ‘special occasion’

Rashmika Mandanna: Been someone who connects moments with how they smelled

Rashmika Mandanna: Been someone who connects moments with how they smelled

Lyrical video of adrenaline-pumping number 'Ragile Ragile' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' released

Lyrical video of adrenaline-pumping number 'Ragile Ragile' from Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' released

Ed Sheeran tells why his family needs round-the-clock security until he ‘passes away’

Ed Sheeran tells why his family needs round-the-clock security until he ‘passes away’

More negotiations needed with India to sign trade deal: Jamieson Greer

More negotiations needed with India to sign trade deal: Jamieson Greer

Priya Dutt cherishes old memories with brother Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Priya Dutt cherishes old memories with brother Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, pens a heartfelt note

Maanayata wishes husband Sanjay on b’day: Today we celebrate the amazing person you are

Maanayata wishes husband Sanjay on b’day: Today we celebrate the amazing person you are

Procter & Gamble names Indian-origin Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO

Procter & Gamble names Indian-origin Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO

Awami League slams B'desh interim govt's 'reckless' move of altering Ganabhaban structure

Awami League slams B'desh interim govt's 'reckless' move of altering Ganabhaban structure