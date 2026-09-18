Amy Jackson on ‘brilliant’ son’s 7th b’day: Watching you grow is the greatest privilege of my life’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson celebrated her son Andreas’ seventh birthday with a note, calling him the “funniest, kindest, most brilliant little boy” and saying that watching him grow has been the “greatest privilege” of her life.

Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of her with Andreas, whom she shares with her former partner George Panayiotou. The pictures are a mix from their holidays together to her wedding with Ed Westwick.

Taking to the caption section, Amy wrote: “7 today From birthday cake for breakfast to seven years of the funniest, kindest, most brilliant little boy. How has it gone this fast!?! Watching you grow is the greatest privilege of my life.”

“You make us laugh every single day, keep us firmly on our toes and have the biggest heart. Never stop being completely and unapologetically you, my Dre Dre. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy 7th birthday baby boy.”

English star Ed Westwick took to the comment section and wrote: “Happy Birthday slugger.”

Amy dated Panayiotou and got engaged in 2019. Their son was born in September 2019. The couple later broke up at an unknown date in 2021. She began dating Westwick in 2022.

In 2024, they announced that they had gotten engaged in Gstaad, and got married in August of that year in Rocca Cilento, Campania. The same year, Jackson announced she was pregnant with her second child and first with Westwick. In 2025, they revealed that their son, Oscar Alexander, had been born.

Amy works in Tamil films, along with a few Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and English films. Her most notable roles include Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam, Sarah in Singh Is Bliing, Annie in Theri and Nila in 2.0.

She made her Hindi debut in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012, and Telugu debut in Yevadu in 2014. She made her American debut as Imra Ardeen / Saturn Girl in the television series Supergirl, and her British debut as Nimisha in Boogie Man.

Amy was last seen in Crakk, an extreme sports action film directed by Aditya Datt. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jamie Lever, Pooja Sawant, Ankit Mohan, and Rukmini Maitra.

--IANS

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