Amruta Khanvilkar on Himanshu Malhotra separation claims: Baseless, defamatory

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has issued a statement saying she would be taking legal action against reports concerning her personal life and marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra.

A statement on the actress’ behalf by her “legal team” has been issued and uploaded on social media, cautioning everyone against publishing or circulating what they describe as “baseless” content about the actress.

The statement comes after reports began circulating that Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for over a year.

The statement read: “OFFICIAL LEGAL STATEMENT Effective from 10 August 2026.”

“It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

The actress added: “While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously.”

“Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law. All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse. - Legal Team Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar.”

Talking about Amruta and Himanshu, the two first met on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. After dating, they got married in January 2015. Later that year, the couple appeared together on Nach Baliye 7.

Amruta was recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main.

Himanshu is known for his work in Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi. On television, he has been part of shows such as Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

--IANS

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