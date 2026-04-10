April 10, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Amrita Rao says ‘firsts are the best’ as ‘Masti’ turns 22

Amrita Rao says ‘firsts are the best’ as ‘Masti’ turns 22

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her comedy drama “Masti”, which first released in 2004.

Amrita, who played an obsessively possessive wife to husband Vivek Oberoi, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of moments from the film featuring her. The song “Ek Kunwara” from the film was used as the background score.

“MASTI Anniversary Today ...What A script ..What Memories .. What A Laugh Riottt . firsts are the besttt,” wrote Amrita, whose character name was Aanchal but was tagged as “antenna” by her husband in the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the adult drama comedy also stars Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia. The film followed three best friends, Meet, Prem and Amar, who are unhappy with their marriages.

They plan to cheat on their wives, but instead become the prime suspects in a murder investigation. The film spawned three sequels, Grand Masti, Great Grand Masti and Mastiii 4.

Talking about Amrita, the actress was popular for her girl-next-door or the “adarsh ladki” roles in cinema.

It was in 2002, when she made her debut with Ab Ke Baras. She was then seen in the film Ishq Vishk with Shahid Kapoor. Amrita had further success in the masala action comedy Main Hoon Na.

She was then seen in films such as Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. She sawsuccess with the National award-winning film Jolly LLB. She also began playing supporting roles in Singh Saab the Great, Satyagraha, and the biopic Thackeray. She expanded to television with the soap opera Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai.

On the personal front, Amrita married her boyfriend Anmol, a radio jockey, after seven years of dating in 2016. She gave birth to a baby boy, whom she named Veer, in 2020.In February 2023, the couple launched their book, Couple of Things.

--IANS

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