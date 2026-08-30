Amrita Rao recalls working with Big B as 'Satyagraha' clocks 13 years

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Amrita Rao recalled sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan as their movie 'Satyagraha' clocked 13 years since its release on Sunday.

Amrita took to her official Instagram handle and published a video montage of some memorable scenes from the political drama with Big B.

Commemorating the milestone moment, the 'Vivah' actress wrote the caption, "Satyagraha Anniversary today...Beautiful memories the most beautiful memory is of working with non other than Amitabh Bachchan Sir...@amitabhbachchan (sic)."

Made under the direction of Prakash Jha, the core cast of 'Satyagraha' features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Amrita Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, and Vipin Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Prakash Jha, Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Prakash Jha Productions, along with UTV Motion Pictures, 'Satyagraha' was released in India on 30 August 2013. However, it was released in the UAE a day earlier.

The technical crew of the movie includes Anjum Rajabali and Prakash Jha as writers, Sachin K. Krishn as cinematographer, and Santosh Mandal as editor.

Revolving around corruption, protest, and sacrifice, 'Satyagraha' shares the journey of a retired teacher, Dwarka Anand (Played by Amitabh Bachchan), who loses his son in a rigged accident. This leads to a mass movement led by Manav (Played by Ajay Devgn), journalist Yasmin (Played by Kareena Kapoor), and activist Arjun Singh (Played by Arjun Rampal) against the corrupt minister Balram Singh (Played by Manoj Bajpayee).

Meanwhile, Amrita made her Bollywood debut back in 2002 with the movie 'Ab Ke Baras'. She rose to fame with 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003, in which she was seen alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Cementing her quintessential 'girl‑next‑door' image, Amrita is also known for her performances in 'Main Hoon Na (2004)', and Vivah (2006), along with others.

Amrita was last seen in the legal drama 'Jolly LLB 3', led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

--IANS

pm/