Ammy Virk wants to leave behind a ‘legacy’ with his work in cinema

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjabi star Ammy Virk says his vision for the future is centered on leaving a legacy that will inspire generations to come in cinema.

Taking pride in the evolution of Punjabi films, Ammy told IANS: "Earlier, our films used to cost Rs. 2 crores; now it is Rs. 100 crores. Hopefully, it will be Rs. 200 crores. It will be Rs. 500 crores. That will happen when our films are made on our cultural history. We will make films on Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the coming time in the near future.”

Talking about his plans for the next two to three decades, Ammy said he wants to leave a legacy.

“And the only plan in my mind is this: legacy. We have to make a legacy. We have to leave a legacy. Our juniors, our younger brothers, our children will come. I am talking about the coming 10–20 years, 20–30 years,” he said.

For Ammy, being honest is above everything.

“In my mind, there is only honesty. I don’t keep anything above honesty.”

Ammy also spoke about the nuances of Punjabi cinema and Bollywood.

“And the rest…in regional cinema and Bollywood…there is only the difference of money, because there are expensive films made there. There is a regional difference, and there is the fragrance of a certain region. In Punjab, there is the fragrance of Punjab; in Gujarat, there is the fragrance of Gujarat. So, there is a difference between these two things."

Ammy’s latest release is “Godday Godday Chaa 2”, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film follows the story of a lively Punjabi village, where women take charge of traditional wedding rituals, setting off a light-hearted battle of wits as both sides try to outsmart each other with increasingly clever and elaborate plans. The film also stars Gurpreet Bhangu and Gitaj Bindrakhia.

Talking about the first installment, “Godday Godday Chaa” released in 2023. The Punjabi family comedy-drama film set in the 1980s and 1990s and stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz. The film won Best Punjabi Feature film award at 71st National Film Awards.

