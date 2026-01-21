AMMK joins NDA: EPS welcomes TTV Dhinakaran as alliance steps up fight against DMK

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu received a significant boost on Wednesday with the formal entry of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) into the alliance, led by its General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

The development was marked by a high-profile meeting and joint press interaction in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also incharge of the BJP’s election coordination in the State.

Soon after the announcement, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended a warm and public welcome to Dhinakaran, posting a message of goodwill on his official X handle.

The gesture was seen as a clear signal of unity within the expanded NDA camp as preparations intensify for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Piyush Goyal said the NDA was coming together with renewed resolve to defeat what he described as the “corrupt and anti-people” DMK government.

He said senior alliance leaders including Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) President G.K. Vasan were united in their commitment to provide a strong alternative to the ruling dispensation.

“The DMK alliance has betrayed the people, culture and values of Tamil Nadu. The NDA is coming together like one family to put an end to this misrule. The corruption involving Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family will be exposed before the people of the State,” Goyal said.

Speaking at the press conference, TTV Dhinakaran said he was happy to rejoin the NDA and contribute to strengthening the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

“With the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, we have decided to once again be part of the NDA. Setting aside past differences and struggles, our sole objective now is to remove the DMK government that has deceived Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Political observers view AMMK’s entry as an attempt by the NDA to consolidate anti-DMK votes and present a more cohesive Opposition front.

With public endorsements, joint messaging and coordinated campaigning expected in the coming months, the NDA appears keen to project unity and momentum as the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu gathers pace.

--IANS

aal/rad