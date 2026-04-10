Amitabh Bachchan: There are days of lethargy, not wanting to be active

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a note on handling days of lethargy and inactivity. He said that life inevitably pushes to get back on its feet despite the urge to be in bed and resting.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “There are days of lethargy... days of not wanting to be active .. days that spell rest .. and disinterest …(sic)”

“But life does not like that and pushes you to get involved .. so you push the lethargy back and get on (sic),” he added.

The octogenarian went on to explain that once a person takes the first step, the inclination to remain idle gradually fades away.

He added: “Once you are on, the need to lie back takes a back seat and gets active .. it does work (sic).”

“Until and unless you push you will not move .. and life wants you to move ..so you move .. and face (sic),” he concluded.

The cine icon is currently keeping busy “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction, which also stars names such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

--IANS

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