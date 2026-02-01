Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘KBC’ nostalgia, sporting highs

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a reflective note on what he described as “withdrawal symptoms” from his time on quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, saying that for many, the wait to return to the iconic “garam kursi” is filled with anxiety and disbelief.

Recalling moments from the show, the veteran actor spoke about the emotional journeys of contestants, the shock of making it to the hot seat and the constant attempt to offer reassurance and comfort.

Big B wrote on his blog: “Some withdrawal symptoms from some .. the KBC time lies waiting and anxious for some ..So .. gentle recapitulation .... the disbelief that they have made it to the garam kursi .. and the effort of an offering of comfort (sic).”

In a lighter vein, he also reminisced about his own “futile and embarrassing” attempt at stand-up comedy, calling it a humbling experience in the presence of celebrated comedians such as Harsh Gujral, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Ravi Gupta to name a few,whose talent and creativity he described as a privilege to witness up close.

“... and a futile and embarrassing attempt by the moi , by me , at Stand Up Comedy ..

with the greats of the stand ups .... and what a privilege to be in their midst their talent and their creativity .. its been a while .. but the remembrance never waits a while (sic),” he wrote.

Though time has passed, the memories, he noted, refuse to fade. On a day marked by what he termed “emotional defeat,” Bachchan found unexpected joy in two sporting victories that lifted his spirits more powerfully than “the strongest coffee.”

“In a day that smelt of emotional defeat .. two victories come by .. and it changes all .. even greater than the strongest coffee,” he wrote.

Celebrating the highs, the cine icon lauded Team India’s dominant performance against New Zealand and also highlighted Chelsea’s dramatic football comeback.

He wrote: “India thrashes the Kiwi's at Cricket .. winning the series 4-1… Chelsea makes a dramatic comeback after being down .. 0-2 , to shine in victory at 3-2.”

