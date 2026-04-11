Amitabh Bachchan talks about anxiety and balancing ideas

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has written a profound note about dealing with an overactive mind and shared that while each day brings a dollop of fresh deas, the pressure to keep up leads to anxiety.

Taking to his blog, the icon wrote: “Each day brings on fresh thoughts and ideas .. and the desire to pursue each one with the diligence it requires .. All of it cannot be assembled in one 'go' .. so you work on the principle of 'one at a time' .. Fine .. but the mind keeps reminding of what has yet to be done and the anxiety of it ..”

He shared that the challenge of focusing on one task at a time in an age dominated by rapid information and ever-evolving ways of thinking.

“So you leave everything and sit back .. hoping that the mind shall stop its 'adventure' .. but no it does not .. and the storm of the internet blows strong and drives your attention to so many aspects that it becomes very difficult to assess what and which is the 'real deal' .. The paucity of content , that could be of necessity , is at times overlooked or wishes to attend to all,” he wrote.

The thespian added: “Now though there are provisions to find and correct thoughts and search for answers, has dramatically improved .. the speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual.”

“For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time… 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia... understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration..They are involved in the 'now' , just as we were when we were their age , facing new inventions and directives ..Fascinating.”

--IANS

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