Amitabh Bachchan on sibling bond: The youngest child often gets away with a lot

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took a deep look at the unique bond shared between siblings during the latest episode of the reality game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Host Big B shared that despite fighting with each other all the time, siblings are the first to stand up for one another during challenging times.

He said during the show, “Bhai-behen ka joh rishta hota hai na bada anokha hota hai... Ek doosre se ladte bhi hain aur ek doosre ki taang bhi kheechte hain, lekin zaroorat pade toh sabse pehle saath bhi wahi khade rehte hain.” (The relationship between a brother and sister is truly unique. They fight with each other and pull each other’s legs, but when there is a need, they are also the first ones to stand by each other)

Talking about his personal experience, Big B pointed out that the youngest child often gets away with a lot compared to the elder siblings. The legendary actor shared, “Jo ghar ka chhota hota hai na, toh kyunki woh chhota hai, sab log usko maaf kar dete hain aur jitne bade hain na usse, unko itni maar padti hai... Kuchh bhi karenge woh, lekin unko kuchh nahi bola jata hai.” (You know, the youngest one in the house is often forgiven because they are younger, while the older ones get scolded or punished so much... They can do anything, but they are not told anything)

Amitabh admitted that he had seen a similar dynamic in his own household. He revealed that the younger ones in the house used to trouble them but would still never be punished or scolded.

“Hamare bhi, Sir aisa hi hai. Jo chhote the, humko bahot maarte the, idhar-udhar karte the, unko kuchh nahi bola jata tha.” (It was the same in our family, sir. The younger ones would trouble us and do all sorts of things to us, but they would never be told anything)," Big B recalled.

--IANS

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