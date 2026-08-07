Amit Trivedi shares the thought behind his upcoming album ‘Unsung Unreleased’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for crafting such as ‘Dev.D’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Lootera’, ‘Queen’ and others, is set to release his upcoming album ‘Unsung Unreleased’. The composer has said that the 6 track album features songs that couldn’t find a place in films but were high on artistic value.

For Amit, who has consistently redefined Indian music, this project marks a bold creative leap. Choosing a route seldom explored, he has stayed true to his vision, creating something that reflects his passion for pushing music itself. It is a testament to the kind of fearlessness that has always set him apart. The teaser of the album was unveiled on Friday.

Talking about the album, the composer said, “The thought behind ‘Unsung Unreleased’ was simple, why should a song have to wait just because it didn’t eventually make it into the film it was created for? If I still believe in the song and feel it deserves to be heard, I’d rather release it independently and let it find its own audience”.

The first song from the album will be released on August 12, with the remaining five tracks rolling out every 15 days.

He further mentioned, “The film may have changed, but that doesn’t take away from what the song was meant to be. That’s really where Unsung Unreleased comes from, giving these songs a life beyond the films they were originally created for. And in many ways, being an independent artist gives me the freedom to finally let them be heard”.

The songs will premiere on AT Azaad, Trivedi's independent music label and YouTube channel.

--IANS

aa/