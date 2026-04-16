Amit Shah vs Akhilesh Yadav in LS: SP questions timing of women’s quota, govt hits back

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) A sharp exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Centre's urgency in introducing the Women's Reservation Bill, raising concerns over the absence of a recent Census and alleging that the government is avoiding a caste-based enumeration.

This came as the Centre introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, marking a significant legislative move during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

Participating in the debate, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Why is the Centre rushing for women's reservation? Start with the Census first," while reiterating that his party supports women's reservation in principle but opposes its implementation through delimitation.

He further alleged that the government is deliberately delaying the Census to avoid triggering demands for a caste census and an expansion of reservations.

He remarked, "They are delaying the census because when it happens, we will ask for the caste-based census, and they don't want it."

Responding to the criticism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Census exercise has already begun and assured the House that a caste-based Census would also be conducted.

"The Census process has already started across the country, and after that, we will also conduct a caste-based census. Currently, the House Listing is underway; homes don't belong to a certain caste. If SP has its way, it will designate a caste to homes also. I want to assure the House that the Census is going to happen with the caste census as well," Shah said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said the party strongly opposes the three proposed Bills on constitutional grounds. He alleged that the measures attempt to "distort" the Constitution, particularly by separating delimitation from the Census process.

Speaking on behalf of the SP, he said the party would not support the Women's Reservation Bill unless it includes provisions for Other Backward Classes and Muslim women. He also urged the government to withdraw the proposed Bills and instead implement the law passed in 2023.

Shah asserted that a reservation based on religion is not permissible under the Constitution. "Based on religion, reservation of any kind for Muslims is unconstitutional," Shah said.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether the Muslim population falls outside the 50 per cent reservation cap, pressing the government on its position.

Replying to this, Shah said, "We are not stopping the Samajwadi Party from giving all their tickets to Muslim women."

The exchange grew heated before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, urging members not to engage in such direct back-and-forth debate and to maintain decorum during the proceedings.

--IANS

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