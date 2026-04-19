April 19, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

Centre seeks to increase TN seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong, says Amit Shah at TN rally

Centre seeks to increase TN seats, move blocked by DMK-Cong, says Amit Shah at TN rally

Coimbatore, April 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA government would ensure the passage of the proposed Delimitation Bill in Parliament, accusing the DMK-Congress alliance of obstructing efforts aimed at expanding political representation in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing an election rally in Modakurichi in Erode district ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, HM Shah said the Centre had proposed increasing the number of Assembly constituencies in the state by 50 per cent to reflect population changes and improve representation.

However, he alleged that the move was blocked due to “narrow political thinking and vested interests” of the DMK and Congress.

“We will not accept this conspiracy. The NDA government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu, and I assure you that the Delimitation Bill will be passed,” HM Shah said, drawing applause from party workers and supporters.

The Union Minister also criticised the opposition over what he described as delays in implementing women’s reservation in legislatures. Referring to the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill, the Union Home Minister accused the DMK-Congress alliance of lacking genuine commitment to enhancing women’s political participation.

Turning his focus to state politics, HM Shah launched a sharp attack on the DMK leadership, accusing it of promoting dynastic rule. Without naming individuals directly, he referred to the political lineage from former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to his son M.K. Stalin, and suggested that the next transition of power could be to Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Power in Tamil Nadu has remained within one family for decades. The current leadership is focused only on elevating the next generation, rather than addressing the needs of the people,” Shah alleged.

Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in the state, HM Shah expressed confidence that the coalition would come to power and restore what he described as Tamil Nadu’s “lost prominence”.

He also promised that an NDA government would take firm action to curb corruption and improve law and order.

The rally is part of HM Shah’s intensive campaign tour across Tamil Nadu, as the BJP and its allies seek to strengthen their presence in a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties.

--IANS

aal/dpb

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