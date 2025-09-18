Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav cannot develop Bihar: Amit Shah

Patna, Sep 18 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted the RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav and said he or the other leaders in his family cannot develop Bihar.

“Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav cannot develop Bihar,” he said. Adding that the stronger the NDA, the more prosperous Bihar will be.

Attacking the opposition over corruption, Shah said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav cannot do in his entire life what the NDA has delivered for Bihar in these years. They gave scams -- fodder scam, land-for-jobs scam, jail scam. On one side is their corrupt government when they were in power, and on the other side is the Modi government, which has no stain of corruption.”

Addressing a meeting of selected party workers from 10 districts in Dehri, Rohtas, the Union Home Minister asserted that, unlike other parties where leaders win elections, in the BJP, it is the workers who ensure victory.

He said that people of Bihar had already seen the rule of the RJD and its allies, but prosperity never comes from a reign of extortion and murder.

Urging youth to support the NDA, he said, “If today’s youth want to move forward and walk on the path of development, there is only one way -- strengthen the NDA government in the upcoming elections.”

Shah asked party workers to work towards securing victory for 80 per cent of NDA candidates in the region.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, Shah dubbed it a 'Save the Infiltrators' campaign.

He questioned, “Should infiltrators get ration cards, Ayushman cards, or voting rights?”

Highlighting the achievements of the Nitish Kumar government, he said 125 units of electricity are now being provided free of cost, and social pension amounts have been increased.

Shah urged workers to take the NDA’s message to every household, asserting that the future of Bihar lies with the NDA.

Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication, saying that in his 24 years as Prime Minister and Chief Minister, he has not taken a single day of leave.

In a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah added, “On the other hand, there is a person who goes abroad every six months for vacation.”

Shah highlighted the NDA government’s achievements.

“Our government launched Operation Sindoor, carried out airstrikes to teach lessons to the enemy country, things that never happened before. We have built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and a grand Goddess Sita temple is coming up in Sitamarhi. The slabs of GST have been reduced, which will immensely benefit the common people of Bihar,” he said.

Acknowledging setbacks in the Shahabad region, Shah admitted that the BJP-NDA did not perform well in the 2020 Assembly polls, but urged party workers to work harder this time.

“Go to every doorstep and inform people about the double-engine government’s measures. We need better performance in Shahabad and Magadh regions to win 80 per cent of Bihar’s seats and form a majority government in the state,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/dpb