Inspiring example of dedication: Amit Shah pays tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar on her death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her death anniversary, saying that her life remains an inspiring example of faith, culture, public service and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the nation.

Home Minister Shah took to social media 'X' and said, "I remember Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar ji on her death anniversary and pay my respects to her. Lokmata made an incomparable contribution in the conservation and restoration of heritage, from the renovation and reconstruction of temples to the development of pilgrimages."

"Ahilyabai Holkar ji, who empowered women by promoting women's education and widow remarriage, established the ideal of public welfare, justice and good governance. Her life is an inspiring example of dedication towards religion, culture, public service and national interest. Remembering Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on her death anniversary, I pay my respects to her," he said.

Amit Shah said that Ahilyabai Holkar empowered women by encouraging women's education and widow remarriage, and proposed an ideal of public welfare, justice and good governance.

"By renovating and reconstructing temples and developing pilgrimage areas, he made unprecedented contributions to the preservation and revival of cultural heritage. Ahilyabai Holkar, who empowered women by encouraging women's education and widow remarriage, proposed an ideal of public welfare, justice and good governance. Her life is an inspiring example of religion, culture, public service and dedication towards the welfare of the nation," he said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid humble tribute to Holkar and said, "A humble tribute on the death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered figure, a devout worshipper of Lord Shiva, and the embodiment of women's empowerment, justice, statesmanship, and public welfare. She upheld the banner of 'cultural nationalism' by establishing new benchmarks for prosperity, social harmony, and religious renaissance, not only within her own kingdom but across the entire nation."

"She transformed justice into policy, service into a spiritual calling, and good governance into a way of life. Every decision she made was inspired by Dharma and a spirit of service. She will forever remain a beacon of inspiration for us all," he said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also took to social media 'X' and said, "Humble tributes to an exemplary ruler whose vision, compassion, and commitment to public welfare remain a timeless inspiration, Punyashlok Rajmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, on her SmrutiDin."

--IANS

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