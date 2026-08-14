Bhutan’s King visits India House in Thimphu

Thimphu, Aug 14 (IANS) King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with his wife, Jetsun Pema and Bhutan India Friendship Association office-bearers met at the India House, the Embassy of India in Bhutan said on Friday.

"Bhutan India Friendship Association office-bearers from Thimphu, Phuentsholing, Samtse, Gelephu, Nganglam, Samdrup Jongkhar chapters met at India House today, which was graced by His Majesty the King of Bhutan and Her Royal Highness Ashi Deki Yangzom," the Embassy stated on X.

“We look forward to joint efforts to strengthen and deepen people and community-level connections as part of the unique friendship and relations between India and Bhutan,” it added.

The engagement comes following the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bhutan last month, during which he also called on the Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimpu.

According to the Indian Embassy, both of them discussed India-Bhutan cooperation in diverse fields. Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for the healthy progress in bilateral ties and India’s unwavering support for Bhutan’s development.

He also called on Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during the visit.

During the meeting, the Bhutanese King reiterated Bhutan's support for strengthening ties with India.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, and other regional issues of mutual importance.

Both sides also held the fifth Plan Talks, where the officials from the two nations reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government's support for INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29). This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

India reiterated its commitment to support the Bhutan government's development agenda, guided by the shared vision of the Bhutan King and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for India's support and its significance for various programmes under its 13th FYP.

–IANS

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