Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised the declining duration of parliamentary sessions, accusing the Narendra Modi government of weakening the Parliament's role as a forum for debate and the executive's accountability.

Tharoor said Parliament, which used to meet for around 120 to 170 days annually in the 1950s, now sits for approximately 70 days a year.

“As far as we are concerned, we find the government's approach to parliamentary democracy incredibly strange,” he said, drawing a comparison with the tenure of Prime Minister Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Tharoor claimed that the duration of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly sessions had also been reduced during Modi's tenure, alleging that in his final years as Chief Minister, the Assembly met for only around 50 to 55 days annually.

“We certainly don't want Parliament to do that. Parliament used to be a minimum of 120 to 170 days in the 1950s. Now, it's come down to just about 70 days,” he said.

The Congress MP alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function as a debating forum where citizens' concerns could be raised and the executive held accountable.

“Instead, they seem to just want a rubber stamp where they can pass whatever legislation they urgently need to pass. They're reducing the days, day after day after day,” he said.

Tharoor advocated publishing the parliamentary calendar well in advance, pointing out that several countries announce their legislative schedules nine to 12 months ahead of time, and in some cases even earlier.

He said advance scheduling would allow MPs to plan their work and travel and ensure their availability to raise issues concerning their constituents.

He also expressed concern over the delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session, saying it had remained formally unclosed for more than 115 days. According to him, the Winter Session, which would normally have begun by this time, had not been formally scheduled, with the required two weeks' notice also not issued.

Tharoor suggested that the government might be keeping open the possibility of resuming the Monsoon Session briefly to pass legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill, against which the Congress has serious reservations.

“These are very important national issues affecting the future of future generations. They require serious discussion. They should not be treated in this cavalier fashion,” he said.

On the United States' fresh proposal to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on India, Tharoor described the development as a matter of concern but said the ongoing trade negotiations had not formally concluded.

He said statements from Indian negotiators, the US Trade Representative, the US Commerce Secretary, and India's External Affairs Minister indicated that most aspects of the negotiations had been completed, although final formalities remained pending.

“Therefore, we need to wait for the outcome before drawing any conclusions,” he said.

Tharoor also flagged what he described as the unpredictability of the US trade policy under President Donald Trump, saying Washington could agree to an arrangement and subsequently change its position.

“There needs to be some assurance from the US that whatever number they come up with is the final number, and the Indian exporters can then factor it into their work,” he said.

He added that India should not expect a return to the lower tariff levels that prevailed earlier under the Trump administration and should instead seek the most favourable possible outcome under the circumstances.

“We would take advantage of what is being offered to us, in terms of our competitors,” Tharoor said.

--IANS

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