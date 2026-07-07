Ameesha Patel reveals stark difference between Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, calls them 'two extremes'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel opened up about the contrasting personalities of Bollywood iconic brother duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Describing the brothers as "two extremes", Ameesha recalled working with them in Gadar and Humraaz respectively.

Ameesha made the revelation during her recent appearance on the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 5'.

When host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked her about the difference between working with Sunny and Bobby Deol, the actress said Sunny was shy, protective and extremely patient.

"Sunny ji is very shy, but he was very open with me. He was very protective. If something happened to me, he used to come and stand before me, and I think that's one of the reasons 'Gadar' continues to remain so special," she shared.

Speaking about Bobby Deol, Ameesha said the actor has a completely different personality.

"Bobby, on the other hand, is chilled and outgoing. He'll party with you, joke with you and say, 'Do you really want me to give a shot? I have to play cards, I have to go home. I haven't gone to the loo. I'm very troubled.' He's very relaxed and amazing," she said.

Summing up the difference between the brothers, Ameesha added, "They're two extremes, like the North Pole and the South Pole."

The actress also recalled an amusing incident from the shoot of the 2002 thriller 'Humraaz' at Jaipur Fort, where she starred opposite Bobby Deol.

She revealed that the overwhelming popularity of 'Gadar' led to an unexpected reaction from fans.

"As soon as Bobby had to hug me for a climax scene, the crowd started shouting, 'Leave her! She belongs to your brother. Tara Singh brought her back from Pakistan, don't touch her!' We had to calm everyone down and explain that it was just a film shoot. Eventually, we completed the scene without hurting anyone's sentiments," Ameesha said.

She also added that it has always been a pleasure working with the Deol family.

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen reprising her iconic role as Sakeena in 'Gadar 2', which reunited her with Sunny Deol and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

--IANS

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