Ameesha Patel furnishes evidence for claims of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ registering higher footfall than ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is backing up her claims of her film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ garnering a higher footfall than the box-office juggernaut ‘Dhurandhar’.

On Sunday, the actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared screenshots of her web and AI search. The search results read, “The Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ recorded approximately 3.22 to 3.56 crore (32.2 to 35.6 million) domestic footfalls during its theatrical run, making it one of the most-watched Hindi films”.

It further mentioned, “‘Dhurandhar 2’ reached over 4.3 crore total footfalls across all languages. The Hindi version alone crossed 4 crore footfalls. The original ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ recorded over 5.05 crore (50.5 million) theatrical footfalls in India during its initial release. Gadar 2 recorded an estimated 3.40 crore (34 million) to 3.50 crore theatrical footfalls in India”.

The actress tweeted, “So blessed”.

Her latest post comes after she claimed that ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ still rules supreme with its footfall.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film witnessed extremely high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, cultivating a new market in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema.

--IANS

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