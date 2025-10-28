Amazon laying off about 30,000 corporate employees, starting Tuesday: Report

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) E-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly laying off about 30,000 corporate employees, starting Tuesday, that will impact several divisions at the company.

Although the company was yet to respond, reports surfaced, claiming that Amazon aims to pare expenses and compensate for over-hiring during the peak demand in the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Reuters, affected Amazon employees were likely to be notified via emails starting Tuesday morning (US time).

The company employs more than 1.54 million people globally, including warehouse staff.

Amazon has already laid off more than 27,000 jobs since 2022 through smaller rounds of layoffs.

Its cloud, devices, communications, and retail divisions have all faced workforce reductions in recent months.

According to the report, the job cuts, beginning this week, may impact a variety of divisions within Amazon, including human resources, known as People Experience and Technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and devices and services.

The latest move follows a Fortune report that the company plans to cut up to 15 per cent of its human resources workforce, with further reductions expected across multiple divisions.

The new layoffs come as part of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s multi-year cost-cutting strategy, to “remove layers and flatten organisations” to make Amazon more agile.

As per Layoffs.fyi, the move would be the largest single round of tech layoffs since it began tracking industry job cuts in 2020.

More than 200 tech companies have already laid off approximately 98,000 workers this year, including key players like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Intel. Microsoft has eliminated 15,000 roles in 2025 alone, while Meta last week cut 600 jobs from its AI unit.

Google slashed over 100 design roles in its cloud division, and Intel leads this year with 22,000 layoffs. Salesforce has also pointed to AI as a driver behind its recent staff reductions.

—IANS

na/