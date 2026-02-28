Amar Upadhyay to son Aryaman on stage performance: Be so good they can’t ignore you

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Popular television actor Amar Upadhyay has lauded his son Aryaman for his recent stage performance, urging him to stay focused, work hard and never lose faith in himself.

Amar took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his son’s theatre performance and said that he “rocked”. He also encouraged Aryaman to give his best and ignore negativity. He expressed confidence in his son’s abilities and applauded him for shining on stage.

“Be so good they can’t ignore you… Work hard, do the best you can, don’t ever lose faith in yourself and take no notice of what other people say about you. @aryaman.u u rocked on #stage #theatre #learning the #art Thank you @avneeshmishra3.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Amar’s son Aryaman is prepping for his acting debut.

Amar is best known for his collaborations with Ekta Kapoor in the television shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum and Molkki. He also participated in Bigg Boss and emerged as a finalist.

His other television shows include Dekh Bhai Dekh, Viraasat, Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ek Deewaana Tha, Ishqbaaaz, Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho and Doree. Apart from television, he has appeared in films like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!, Dhund: The Fog, LOC Kargil, 13B, It's My Life, Kaagaz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

It was in 1993, when photographs of Amar appeared in a magazine, which led to Jaya Bachchan offering him the TV series Dekh Bhai Dekh. This was followed by numerous TV series like Arzoo, Suhana Safar, Tulsi and Aruna Irani's Mehndi Tere Naam Ki.

He is seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which is a sequel and reboot of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti Irani and Amar returned to portray the leads, Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi portray second-generation characters

The plot connects with the predecessor. The show is set twenty-five years later.

