September 04, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Aman Verma confirms his return to ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: ‘We come around in a circle’

Aman Verma confirms his return to ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: ‘We come around in a circle’

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Aman Verma is set to return to the iconic television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.”

The actor confirmed his association with the show, describing his return as a nostalgic full-circle moment. Taking to Instagram, Aman shared a throwback connection with the show and recalled how it marked an important phase in his acting career. He revealed that he was associated with the show when it began in 2001 and is now returning to the franchise in 2026. Sharing a picture from his earlier stint, Aman wrote, “And we come around in a circle .... once again ... Started initially the beginning of my career with this show ... #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #kyunki ... The year was 2001 ... and now its 2026 ... After 26 years the show has not lost its charm or its following Salutations and respect to u @ektarkapoor For the belief I'll have in your characters and the storyline ... there is no one like u ... #anupamkapadia #anupam is Back.”

The collage shared by Aman features two pictures capturing his journey over the years—one from his early days in the industry and another from the present day.

Aman Verma will reprise his iconic character, Anupam Kapadia, in the second season of the much-loved television series. For the unversed, in the original series, Anupam was introduced as Tulsi’s former boyfriend and Mandira’s brother. His association with Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi, was among the show’s memorable relationships.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Mandira may also return to the show alongside Anupam. If confirmed, the comeback of these familiar characters is expected to add another layer of nostalgia for fans of the original series.

“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2” premiered on July 29, 2025, on StarPlus. The show served as both a sequel and reboot of the iconic television series “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” The second season brings back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles of Tulsi and Mihir Virani, reprising the characters that made them household names during the original show’s run.

--IANS

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