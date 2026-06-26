Amaal Mallik says he’s dealing with health issues due to overexertion and sleepless nights

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Music composer and former ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Amaal Mallik has shared that he is dealing with a few health issues due to overexertion and sleepless nights.

Taking to his account on X, formerly called Twitter, Amaal shared the health update and revealed that he since he has to deliver his next song that’s up for release, he has no other option but to work round the clock.

He wrote: “Dear #Amaalians, I’m dealing with a few health issues due to overexertion & sleepless nights and as you know I have to deliver my next song that’s up for release, I have no other option but to work round the clock and add my final touches before it releases and enters into your hearts and playlists for good…”

The music composer said that there is a long mixing & mastering process.

“I’m most excited for this one but there is a long mixing & mastering process that cannot be bypassed and needs me to work 29/7 for it to be just pure and perfect enough for you all.”

He asked his fans to be patient with him and bid adieu to social media for some time.

“Hence be patient & bear with me as I bring to you this heartfelt anthem. So here is me saying goodbye for a few days or weeks, until I’m back with #AM141 #RashmiVirag #AmaalMallik @VisheshFilms,” he concluded.

Amaal was last seen in "Bigg Boss 19,” which premiered on August 24, 2025. It had 16 contestants including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari. The season also saw two wild-card entries in the form of Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Amaal is the elder son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik, grandson of Sardar Malik, and brother of playback singer Armaan Malik.

He debuted as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song "Naina" from Khoobsurat. He got wide recognition by composing songs for the 2015 film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

--IANS

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