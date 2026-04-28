Amaal Mallik pens heartwarming note for his guru Pritam: 22 crazy years of unexplainable versatility

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik is expressing his love for the National Award-winning music composer Pritam. He recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and penned a long note for Pritam, as he called him his inspiration, and the gateway into the realm of commercial Hindi film music.

He wrote, “Bollywood and the Indian film industry must celebrate you for truly holding fort and tirelessly giving US timeless music over the last 3 decades. My life as a listener was blessed and our journey together as student and teacher in the music world will always be cherished and respected”.

He further mentioned, “All the composers of my generation would be lying if we didn't state that point blank you are a our idol, we are all closeted #pritamfans & we learnt how to make simple yet new age music only and only through your world and heart. Thank you for bearing and bearing it all. Thank you for constantly growing into a beautiful feral beast of the film music scene since 2004. 22 crazy years of unexplainable versatility”.

The composer also referred to his song ‘Mere Dholna 3.0’, which he recreated from Pritam’s track ‘Mere Dholna’.

“May god give you everything you wish for dada. I love you.... You are my hero Life would be incomplete without your magical melodies, #kalank being my all time favourite. Ps-I was 17 when you did ami je tomar for bhool bhulaiyaa this ONE is & will always be my 3.0 tribute to the magician you are”, he added.

Pritam has been in the industry for over 20 years now, and has delivered many chartbusters that have defined the soundscape of the 2000s.

--IANS

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