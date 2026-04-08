Allu Arjun's first look of ‘Raaka’ with Atlee unveiled

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) On superstar Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday on Wednesday, the makers of his next, which was tentatively titled as #AA22xA6, revealed that the film has been christened “Raaka” and even shared the first look of the actor from the upcoming movie.

Production banner Sun Pictures, along with Arjun and director Atlee, took to Instagram in a collaborative post to unveil the first look and the title of the upcoming film, which also stars Deepika Padukone. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by a wolf like claw. In the image, the star’s one eye is sharply in focus, staring forward with a predatory intensity. The entire picture adds a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

“#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone,” the caption read.

The film is the first collaboration between Arjun and Deepika.

On Tuesday, the production house Sun Pictures announced the title poster release date and time, writing: "Brace for the BlAAst Title Poster – Tomorrow @ 11 AM @alluarjun @Atlee_dir @deepikapadukone #AA22xA6 (sic)."

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it is the second installment in the Pushpa film series.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. It follows Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It is among the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

Talking about Atlee, he made his directorial debut with the film Raja Rani. He wrote and directed Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, all featuring Vijay. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

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