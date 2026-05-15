All parties fear losing Hindu votes, minorities taken for granted: Ex RS MP Mohammad Adeeb

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) All political parties are fearful of losing votes of the majority community, while those of minorities are being taken for granted in today’s increasingly polarised political landscape, said Mohammad Adeeb, a former Parliamentarian and noted politician.

In a special interaction with IANS, the former RS MP said, “Every political party has become solely focused on ensuring that the Hindu vote base does not drift away.”

On questions of whether the community could rely on the Congress party, he said that Muslims, left with no other choice, are forced to cast their votes for the grand old party.

The former RS MP, venting his anxiety and dismay over the divisive political discourse, said that the minority community, particularly Muslims, finds itself increasingly pushed to the corner with no choice of its own, as they have been reduced to mere vote banks of certain parties.

His concerns came on the back of a high-voltage campaign and election results in five states, which he claimed happened under a cloud of hatred and were driven largely by identity politics.

When questioned about TVK’s spectacular debut in the Tamil Nadu elections despite calls to “eradicate” Sanatan Dharma, he said it was unfortunate that the poll rhetoric revolved around religion and faith.

He said that the Muslim community has tried aligning itself with different political parties and leaders, but eventually felt betrayed and ignored at last.

Mohammad Adeeb further said that the rise of leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi is not because of his championing of minorities’ rights and cause but because of the community’s disillusionment and disappointment with the political class and leadership.

The former lawmaker, however, stopped short of comparing the plight of Indian Muslims with counterparts in Gaza or Myanmar, but had a word of caution.

“Are we drifting toward a situation akin to that of Muslims in Myanmar or the Palestinians in Gaza? Perhaps not right now, but if the courts continue to remain silent in this manner, and if hatred persists within the police force, the situation could deteriorate even further,” he stated.

On questions of whether the Muslim community as a whole should consider boycotting elections, he said that this was not a viable option but made a call for dialing down the rhetoric and lowering the communal atmosphere during elections.

On questions about the India bloc posing a challenge to the NDA’s might, he said that this could be a viable option only when the Congress and smaller allies bury their differences and put up a united fight.

--IANS

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