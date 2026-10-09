Indian crew members injured onboard MT On Peace recovering well: Embassy

Muscat, Oct 9 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Oman on Friday informed that all the crew members who were injured onboard the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace are recovering will in hospitals in Khasadb, Sohar and Muscat.

“Update on MT ON PEACE: We deeply appreciate the timely assistance of Omani authorities in evacuating and providing medical treatment to injured Indian crew members of MT ON PEACE. All the injured crew members are recuperating well in hospitals in Khasab, Sohar and Muscat. The Indian Embassy is in close touch with family members, shipping companies, hospitals and Omani authorities, and closely following up the recovery of injured seafarers,” the Embassy stated on X.

On Tuesday, India condemned the attack on MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. It reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of such incidents in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

The total crew onboard the vessel includes 17 Indian nationals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. As many as 12 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals, were injured in the attack.

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA said in a statement.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," it added.

The MEA said that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a "cause of deep concern for India" and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," the MEA statement said.

--IANS

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