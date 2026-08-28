Alia Bhatt treats with a childhood photo with sister Shaheen on Rakhi, calls her her 'home'

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt treated her Instagram family to an adorable childhood photo with sister, Shaheen Bhatt, this Raksha Bandhan.

The throwback still uploaded on Friday had little Alia adorably looking at her elder siter, while she hugged her. The latest post of the 'Alpha' actress also had a more recent picture of the Bhatt sisters. Both Alia and Shaheen smiled for the camera as they once again embraced in a warm hug.

Expressing her love for Shaheen, Alia called her sister her 'Ghar' in the caption of her IG post.

Shaheen reacted to the post with three holding-back-tears emojis.

Aside from being each other's pillar of strength in personal lives, Alia and Shaheen have also joined forces on a professional level as they have a production banner by the name Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The banner is coming up with a young-adult rom-com, 'Don’t Be Shy,' expected to get a world premiere on September 25 on Prime Video.

Speaking about 'Don't Be Shy', Alia and Shaheen said a joint statement, "Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are."

"What excites us most is this brilliant young cast; their energy, vulnerability, and chemistry are magnetic, and they bring such life and honesty to these characters. We can’t wait for audiences in India and around the world to meet Shy and get swept into her wonderful, chaotic world,” they added.

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the project will feature some fresh faces, including Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati.

The ancillary cast of the drama further includes Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik.

--IANS

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